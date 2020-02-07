Left Menu
Development News Edition

With push from CM, malnourished children in Uttarakhand show signs of better health

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 19:12 IST
With push from CM, malnourished children in Uttarakhand show signs of better health

An innovative adoption campaign launched in 2019 for highly malnourished children in Uttarakhand has begun to bear fruit with nearly all of them doing well on different health parameters, an official release said here. Six children have become absolutely malnutrition free, the grades of eleven have improved and the weight of 207 has increased satisfactorily, the release said.

The acutely malnourished children had been adopted by ministers, MLAs and officials in response to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's initiative in September last year aimed at setting the state free from the scourge. The chief minister himself had adopted a two-and-a-half-year-old girl named Yogita who weighed just 8.5 kg at the time.

On the success of the innovative campaign, Rawat said the campaign has begun to produce the desired results. "Children are the country's future. Our aim is to rid the state completely of malnutrition. The weight of nearly all the adopted children has increased satisfactorily," he said.

Ministers, people's representatives and officials who adopted acutely malnourished children as part of the drive also remained in constant touch with their parents to keep an eye on their dietary regime and monitor their progress on health parameters, the release stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign Minister Di Maio says Italy to keep block on China flights

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Friday said Italy would keep a block on flights to and from China due to the coronavirus emergency, until Italian health authorities say it can be lifted.The block on flights is a measure that we have taken...

Brazil environment agents battle stronger deforestation at start of 2020

Aggressive deforestation is starting earlier this year in Brazils Amazon rainforest, environmental enforcement agents say, with government data on Friday showing destruction doubling in January compared with a year ago.More than 280 square ...

'Boeing Starliner's debut test could have gone worse'

Boeings passenger spacecraft -- Starliner -- reportedly faced a second potentially disastrous software glitch during its debut test flight in December last year. According to The Verge, had it not been corrected, the bug would have led to c...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend declines after January jobs data

U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Friday after the Labor Department revised some past employment numbers lower, suggesting job growth could significantly slow this year.Although U.S. job growth accelerated in January, the report s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020