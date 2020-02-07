HC grants conditional advance bail to former Minister Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Friday granted conditional anticipatory bail to former Tamil Nadu and present DMK MLA Senthil Balaji apprehending arrest in a job racket case registered by Police. Justice PD Audikesavalu who granted the anticipatory bail to Balaji and his brother directed them to execute a bond for Rs 50,000 each with two sureties each for a like sum to the satisfaction of the Magistrate concerned and immediately surrender their passports.

The issue pertains to a complaint lodged against the former minister with the CCB alleging that when he was the transport minister he cheated people to the tune of Rs 2.31 crore along with his associates promising jobs in the state transport corporation. In connection with the complaint, CCB conducted raids on the residence and other premises of Balaji.

On Wednesday, when the court commenced its proceedings, counsel Saravanan made a mention before Justice Audikesavalu that police are taking coercive steps by affixing search notice in his residence directing him to appear before the investigating officer on February 6 and to open the lock of his Chennai residence. Even after this, the court ordered not to take any coercive step against him, and police were not obeying the direction, he said.

Opposing this, public prosecutor A Natarajan submitted that CCB has obtained appropriate order from the jurisdictional magistrate to conduct the search. This search is a part of the investigation and the police had informed in the notice that either Balaji or his authorised representative can be present during the search procedure. Therefore, there is no coercive step, Natarajan said.

Recording this, the court refused any relief to the petitioner. Today when the matter came up for hearing, state Public Prosecutor appearing for the respondent has produced a copy of the summons issued to the petitioners for their appearance in terms of Section 41-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and the counsel for the Petitioner has acknowledged the receipt of the copy of the summons.

The judge who recorded this granted anticipatory bail to both and directed them to appear before the Investigating officers on the date and time whenever required, until further orders..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

