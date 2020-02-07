Left Menu
Development News Edition

Illegal VoIP telephone exchange busted, one held in Kerala

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 19:53 IST
Illegal VoIP telephone exchange busted, one held in Kerala

The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Friday claimed to have busted an illegal Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) telephone exchange which facilitated international calls with the arrest of a 34-year-old man from Kerala. Names of some more suspects, including a Chinese national, came up during the arrested man's interrogation, a police official said here.

A SIMBOX enables calls to be routed through Internet, cutting cellular service providers out of the loop, he said. The investigators seized eight such SIMBOX units, procured from China.

"Hilar Thacharail Mohammed Kutty, resident of Palakkad in Kerala who runs a software business, was arrested on Thursday," the Crime Branch official added. The arrest came after teams of the Crime Branch and Military Intelligence conducted raids in Kerala and in Noida in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

"A special team of Crime Branch officials conducted raids and seized eight SIMBOX units and more than 600 SIM cards," he said. Kutty had worked in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he met members of a similar racket, and after returning to India, he started his own illegal telephone exchange, the official said.

"During his interrogation names of his aides have come to light. We are verifying the information," he said. The gang was involved in these activities since 2017 and cheated telecom service providers such as Idea, Vodafone and Airtel and the Government of India out of crores of rupees in revenue, he said.

The investigators suspect that another illegal telephone exchange was being operated from some other place, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

New virus has infected more than 31,400 people globally

Beijing, Feb 7AP A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 31,400 people globally. The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Friday in Beijing China 636 deaths and 31,161 confirmed cases on the mainla...

Ericsson pulls out of MWC 2020 over novel coronavirus outbreak

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson on Friday pulled out of international industry event GSMA Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2020 due to outbreak of novel coronavirus across several countries and continued spreading of the infection. The d...

Sebi levies Rs 13.5 lakh fine on promoters of GMM Pfaudler Ltd

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday levied a fine of Rs 13.5 lakh on 13 promoters of GMM Pfaudler Ltd for failing to comply with takeover norms. Among other individuals, the promoters include Millars Machinery Company Pvt Ltd, Skyline ...

4 held for raping woman in Jharkhand

A 24-year-old woman has been allegedly raped by four men in a forest in Ramgarh district, police said on Friday. The incident happened at a forest near Kuju-Ghato Road on Thursday when the woman was returning home after visiting a tourist ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020