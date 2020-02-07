21 injured in bus-car collision in J-K

At least 21 people were injured when a private passenger bus collided with a car on the outskirts of the city on Friday, police said. The accident took place near Chowara Morh in Akhnoor in the evening, a police official said.

The bus was on way to Rajouri from Jammu when it collided with a car coming from the opposite direction and overturned, resulting in injuries to 21 people including some persons travelling in the car, he said. The injured were rushed to a hospital, the official said.

