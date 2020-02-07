Left Menu
Maha buildings to get CCTVs in phased manner: Deshmukh

  • Updated: 07-02-2020 20:31 IST
CCTV cameras will be installed in buildings in Maharashtra in a phased manner starting with bigger cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur to maintain law and order, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday. He was speaking to reporters here.

"We are starting with cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur which already have CCTV cameras. Subsequently, other cities will be covered phase-wise," said Deshmukh. "CCTVs are being installed in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur to maintain law and order. There are 5,000 CCTV cameras in Mumbai and another 5,000 will be added. We are planning to change construction rules of PWD for having CCTV in every building. We are planning to enact such a law very soon," he added.

Queried on the phone-tapping issue, Deshmukh said information has been received that phones of not just Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders, but even those of BJP leaders like Eknath Khadse, were tapped during the Devendra Fadnavis dispensation. Incidentally, Khadse had reportedly said he did not think his phone was being tapped during the previous BJP-Shiv Sena regime.

The BJP and Fadnavis have routinely denied the claims of phone tapping..

