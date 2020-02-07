NCB arrests 3 Afghan nationals, seizes 1.845 kg of heroin

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an international drug syndicate which was operating from Afghanistan and Delhi-NCR. Acting on a specific tip-off, the NCB team arrested three Afghan nationals and seized 220 capsules, containing 1.845 kilograms of high-grade heroin from them.

The NCB team had laid the trap for the Afghan nationals arriving at New Delhi from Kabul via Kandahar, Afghanistan. The three arrested people were taken for medical examination at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi where the test results confirmed the presence of foreign elements in their stomach.

The arrested persons said that the drugs were to be delivered to a person in the national capital. A detailed investigation has been launched to identify other persons in the syndicate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

