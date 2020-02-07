Left Menu
Haryana to use 'persuasion' to implement job quota plan, no reservation law just yet: Khattar

  PTI
  Chandigarh
  Updated: 07-02-2020 21:02 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 21:02 IST
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the government will first use “persuasion” to implement a proposal on job quota for Haryanvis in the private sector, instead of making it mandatory. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had said in the state assembly in November that the government will bring a Bill on reserving 75 per cent of unskilled jobs in Haryana’s private sector for youth from the state.

But addressing a press conference here to mark 100 days of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party government in the state, the CM indicated that there is no immediate plan enact a quota law. Khattar launched the `Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojna', under which families with an annual income of less than Rs 1.8 lakh and land holdings of up to five acres will get an annual grant of Rs 6,000.

The job quota proposal, a poll promise by Chautala’s JJP, was discussed a recent Cabinet meeting as well. Replying to questions, Khattar said, “We have decided to give 75 per cent reservation to unskilled workers in private jobs, we have decided to implement it”.

Khattar said the government will first seek information from private sector companies and indicated that there will be no mandatory quota, at least to begin with. “When we have to make it mandatory, we will make it so. But as of now it is persuasion. And under this, we will seek data from the industry and see what the situation is,” he said.

He made it clear that the proposed scheme will not apply to skilled workers. Asked if the government will bring a Bill to the assembly, he replied, “I have said it is under consideration… We have to give employment to 75 per cent, whether it is with legislation or without it,” he said.

Khattar said if private firms are unable to get 75 per cent of their unskilled workers from within state, then will be free to hire from outside. On the “paddy scam” involving fake procurement by rice mills, Khattar said unlike his government, the previous Congress regimes never took action against such irregularities.

Khattar said 2020 will be observed as 'Susashan Sankalp Varsh' (Good Governance Year), during which suggestions for reforms will be invited from the people. Apart from English, Hindi will be used in district courts. A medical college will be built in Jind at a cost Rs 664 crore.

The CM said the state government has decided to allot 5 acres of land in Kurukshetra for the construction of a Guru Ravidas Dham.

