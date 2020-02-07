Left Menu
L&T sign MoU with ideaForge to offer UAVs for defence usage

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 21:20 IST
  07-02-2020
Construction and defence major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) signed a memorandum of understanding with drone company ideaForge here on Friday to offer unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for defence usage. "Both the companies will combine their strengths to offer hi-tech, integrated drone solutions to enhance security and surveillance," stated a press release by L&T.

These two companies will also offer anti-drone solutions to counter the threat of "malicious or unintended" usage of drones, it added. Ankit Mehta, CEO, ideaForge said, "We are excited to partner with L&T as it will bring their vast experience in design and development of defence systems to our product offerings as well as a global orientation to address market demands."

J D Patil, Whole Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Defence and Smart Technologies), L&T, said, "We are teaming as partners of choice to provide indigenously developed unmanned systems for the Indian and global markets." PTI DSP NSD

