Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two held for celebratory firing at hotel in Delhi's Nehru Place

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 21:50 IST
Two held for celebratory firing at hotel in Delhi's Nehru Place

Two persons were arrested for allegedly firing in the air while celebrating a friend's birthday at a hotel in southeast Delhi's Nehru Place, police said on Friday. While patrolling the area on early Thursday morning, police heard gunshots and rushed to the spot to find Gaurav Bhatia (29) and Vishal Beri (29) taking turns in firing rounds in the air from a country-made pistol, officials said.

Upon seeing the police, Bhatia, who has a garment showroom, hid the loaded pistol in his socks and made an unsuccessful bid to flee, a police official said, adding the country-made pistol and two cartridges were recovered from the accused. Also three empty bullet cases were found at the spot. A case under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act have been registered against the duo, he said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused along with others had come to the hotel to attend the birthday party of a friend. After the party, the accused allegedly started firing in the air to celebrate the occasion, police said. Bhatia has a garment showroom in Amritsar while Beri, a law graduate, was into real-estate business. Further investigation was underway to trace from where the pistol was sourced, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-British shares trip up after four-day rally; Hargreaves slips

British stocks fell on Friday after four straight sessions of gains, as dealers locked in profits amid nagging worries over the coronavirus, and investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown slid following a discounted share sale by its largest i...

UPDATE 1-IMF to replace Lipton as first deputy managing director

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday made her first major personnel move since taking over the institution last October, announcing that her top deputy, David Lipton, will leave at the end of February...

Russia says Israel nearly shot down passenger plane in Syria

Russias Defense Ministry said Friday that Israeli air forces nearly shot down a passenger jetliner in Syria during a missile strike in the suburbs of Damascus a day earlier. The allegation comes as tensions run high in Syria, where fighting...

French soldiers kill more than 30 Islamist militants in Mali - army

French soldiers killed more than 30 Islamist militants in Mali in three operations on Thursday and Friday, Frances army said.The operations targeted al Qaeda and Islamic State-linked groups, the army added in a statement. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020