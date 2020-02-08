Fire breaks out at industrial estate in Mumbai

A level-II fire broke out at Milan Industrial Estate, Abhyudaya Nagar in Kala Chowky locality here late night on Friday. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

A Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) and an ambulance are also present at the spot. Further details are awaited (ANI)

