Bomb hurled at residence of BJP worker in West Bengal
A bomb was hurled by an unknown person at the residence of a BJP worker in the Ramnagar Colony area late night on Friday.
A bomb was hurled by an unknown person at the residence of a BJP worker in the Ramnagar Colony area late night on Friday. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet.
Police have reached the spot. Further, details are awaited (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- West Bengal