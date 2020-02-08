Kanker dist. administration asks hotels to grow vegetables for students

Taking inspiration from the 'poshan vatika' at 'Pre-Matric Tribal Boys Hostel' in Pandripani village of Kanker district,the district administration is encouraging in-charges of all hostels and ashrams in the district to grow vegetables in their premises. The vegetables grown would be used for cooking food for students.

Kanker District Collector, KL Chauhan said, "Horticulture department has been directed to provide the hotel administration with seeds and mini kits so that several varieties of plants can be grown." "Green vegetables will be given as food to children. We will also conduct a workshop to train them to grow vegetables scientifically," he added. (ANI)

