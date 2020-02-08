Seven cars charred in fire at Hyderabad-based service centre

Seven cars were charred in a major fire that took place at a car service center in Hyderabad's Musheerabad area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

"We received information that a major fire broke out at a car service center located in Musheerabad area. Four fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and after some time the fire was doused completely. Seven cars were charred inside the service center," said a fire official.

The cause of the fire is not known yet and the exact reason will be ascertained after the investigation. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

