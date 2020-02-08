Maha: Gutka, tobacco products worth crores seized; two held

Two persons were arrested and gutka and tobacco products worth Rs 2.53 crore were seized during a joint operation of the FDA and police at Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. According to joint commissioner of FDA Thane Shivaji Desai and DCP Bhiwandi Rajkumar Shinde, gutka and tobacco products worth Rs 2.53 crore were found at a godown in Dapoda and also in four tempos parked in the premises on Friday.

While loaders Nagendra Kumar Yadav (27) and Vilas Mandavkar (28) were arrested, six other accused are yet to be nabbed, they said. An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA) has been registered with the Narpoli police station at Bhiwandi, the officials said.

The authorities are now investigating to find the source of the seized goods and to whom they were going to be sold, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.