Sports infra of over Rs 400 cr coming up across J&K

Projects worth over Rs 400 crore are under execution to upgrade the sports infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. The projects are being funded by the Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC), they said.

The officials said the 100 projects of the youth services department, worth Rs 420.57 crore, funded by JKIDFC is for upgrading the sports infrastructure in the union territory. These include development of a number of new stadiums in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The JKIDFC was set up by the government in 2018 to plug infrastructural deficiencies in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The officials said 2,274 languishing projects worth Rs 5,883 crore have been financed under the JKIDFC to fast track their completion.

