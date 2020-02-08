Brothers held in Manipur for possession of illegal cough syrup

Two persons have been arrested inManipur's Thoubal district for possession of illegal coughsyrup, police said on Saturday

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officers raided aresidence in Lilong Lou Tara area of the district, and seized103 bottles of cough syrup, Superintendent of Police S Ibomchatold PTI

Two men - both brothers - were arrested from theresidence, he said, adding that an investigation has beenlaunched to find out the source of cough syrup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

