Building collapses in Punjab's Mohali, several feared trapped
Several people are feared trapped in a three-storey building that collapsed in Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday, police said. The building, located on the Kharar-Landran road, came down when a JCB machine was digging its basement, they said.
Several people are feared trapped under the debris, police said, adding that a rescue operation is underway. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been called to the site, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
