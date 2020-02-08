Body of woman constable found hanging in UP's Azamgarh

The body of a woman constable, who was posted at the Phooplur police station here, was found hanging inside her house, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Pooja Singh (24), a resident of Chandauli district. She was living in a rented house near the police station, they said.

On Friday night, police officials went to check on her after she did not report for duty, the officials said. Nobody answered the door despite repeated knocking, following which officials broke in and found the body hanging from the ceiling, they said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and an investigation was underway, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

