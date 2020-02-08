Assam Rifles in joint operation with police busts illegal drug manufacturing unit in Manipur's Thoubal

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles along with Police on Saturday, busted an illegal drug manufacturing unit in Thoubal and recovered around 49 kgs of brown sugar (solid and liquid), 8 kgs of marijuana including equipment and chemicals used for processing of drugs.

According to an official statement, based on a corroborated specific input, the troops of Assam Rifles launched an operation and busted the illegal drug processing and manufacturing plant. (ANI)

