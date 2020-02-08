Left Menu
Building collapses in Mohali, several people feared trapped

Several people were feared trapped after a three-storey commercial building collapsed while digging work was on at the adjoining site in Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday, officials said. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident which occurred on Kharar-Landran road, they said.

"The commercial building collapsed when a JCB machine was digging an adjoining plot for construction of basement," Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Himanshu Jain said, adding two trapped persons including the JCB machine operator are in touch with rescue workers through mobile phones. Two persons were rescued while four-five people were still feared trapped under the debris of the building, officials said.

A 30-member team of the National Disaster Response Force was engaged in the rescue operation. The officials said the JCB might have hit the foundation of the building, but added that the exact cause of the incident would be known after the inquiry.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that the SDM of Kharar has been ordered to probe the incident and submit a report within three days. "How did this happen and did they have requisite permission to do this will be known only after the inquiry," said Dayalan.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed anguish over the building collapse incident and said he has sought a detailed report from the Mohali Deputy Commissioner. "Anguished to learn of the collapse of a three-storeyed building in Kharar today with 2 people trapped.  @NDRF , Fire Brigade & Mohali Admin are on the spot for immediate rescue and relief. Have asked DC Mohali @GirishDayalan  to send a detailed report on what caused this collapse," Singh tweeted.

Senior officials of the district administration and police reached the spot.

