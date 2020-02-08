Left Menu
Development News Edition

JKLF condemns killing of Kashmiri boy in Raj

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 18:05 IST
JKLF condemns killing of Kashmiri boy in Raj

The banned JKLF on Saturday condemned the killing of a Kashmiri youth in Rajasthan, alleging that "Hindutva extremism" had become a threat to world peace. "Lynching of minority community, especially of Muslims, has become a normal phenomenon of these goons who got patronage from the current Government of India," JKLF spokesman Muhammad Rafiq Dar said in a statement.

Terming "Hindu extremism" as an eminent threat to world peace, Dar appealed to the world community to immediately take notice of the "inhuman incidents so that the humanity in India is saved". A 17-year-old Kashmiri boy named Basit Ahmad, who worked at a catering firm in Rajasthan's Jaipur, died after allegedly being beaten by his colleague over a petty issue.

Ahmad, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, was thrashed by the accused, Aditya (24), while they were returning home from a wedding in a pick-up van on Wednesday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Five Britons contract coronavirus in French ski resort

Five British nationals on a ski trip have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus at a mountain resort in France, after staying in the same chalet with a person who had been in Singapore, French health officials said on Saturday. The new ca...

3 Indian youngsters among 64 boys and girls for NBA camp in Chicago

Indias Siya Deodhar, Harsimran Kaur and Amaan Sandhu are among 64 boys and girls selected to attend the sixth annual Basketball Without Borders BWB Global Camp in Chicago from February 14-16. The camp is being organised by the National Bask...

Five Hizb, LeT OGWs arrested in J-K

Five overground workers OGWs of militants were arrested by security forces in two separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. Acting on a specific information, police busted a module of Hizbul Mujahideen, which was...

UPDATE 1-Thai soldier kills at least 10 in shooting rampage -police

A Thai soldier killed at least 10 people in a shooting rampage on Saturday in Nakhon Ratchasima in the northeast of Thailand and remains at large, police said. The soldier opened fire at different locations in the city, which is more than 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020