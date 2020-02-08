IMD predicts 'yellow warning' for thunderstorm in Odisha

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued 'yellow warning' for thunderstorm, lightning, and light to moderate rainfall in various parts of the state. Speaking to ANI, Ajaya Nayak, Duty Officer at IMD, said: "A trough runs from south Tamilnadu to Chhattisgarh across interior Karnataka and Vidarbha extending up to 0.9km above mean sea level."

"The cyclonic circulation over Bihar and neighbourhood now lies over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and neighbourhood between 1.5 km and 3.1 km above mean sea level." He said thunderstorm with lighting and gusty surface winds, speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Ganjam, Puri, and Kandhamal.

Dense fog is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sundagarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Sonepur, and Bolangir. Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of south coastal Odisha and at many places over the rest districts of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

