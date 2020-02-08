Suspected heroin worth Rs 10 cr seized in West Bengal
Siliguri Police on Saturday seized five kilograms of suspected heroin from a car in Phansidewa of West Bengal's Darjeeling district.
Ten packets of suspected heroin were seized worth around Rs 10 crore.
Sanju Guha Majumder, BDO, Phansidewa said, "Acting on a tip-off, ten packets of drugs suspected to be heroin were recovered from a car. The seized contraband is worth around Rs 10 crore." Further investigation in the matter is on. (ANI)
