Torch light procession against CAA in Guwahati

A torch light procession was taken out here on Saturday by All Assam Students Union, the Asam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, 30 ethnic communities, Silpi Samaj and others to protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. Several groups and a number of citizens joined the procession as it moved from the office of AASU in Uzan Bazar area of the city to Chandmari.

AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya told newsmen that protests against the BJP government for imposing the amended citizenship act on Assam by bringing in people from Bangladesh and "threatening the existence, language and culture of the indigenous people". AJYCP general secretary Palash Changmai asserted that the agitation will continue till CAA is withdrawn..

