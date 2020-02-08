Left Menu
Development News Edition

DefExpo 2020 will prove to be breakthrough in Indian defence manufacturing: Rajnath

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 21:09 IST
DefExpo 2020 will prove to be breakthrough in Indian defence manufacturing: Rajnath

DefExpo 2020 has shattered all records of international cooperation and will prove to be a breakthrough in the field of Indian defence manufacturing sector, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday at the concluding function of the five-day event here. Singh, who is also a Member of Parliament from Lucknow, asserted that it was not just the success for Uttar Pradesh but also a realisation of fulfilment of all countrymen's aspirations towards defence.

"I am feeling immensely proud of the successful organising of the biggest DefExpo. This expo is a breakthrough in the field of Indian defence manufacturing, which has broken all records of peoples participation, private-public participation and international cooperation," he said. "This expo has shown that the new India is ready to march ahead, matching steps with the superpowers in this field. This is a clarion call that the future will be that of India. In the times to come, our country will emerge as a major centre of global defence manufacturing," the defence minister said.

Stating that during the DefExpo he had the chance to hold bilateral talks with the defence ministers of different countries, Singh said it also become a platform for improving India's defence cooperation with other countries and having dialogues on issues of mutual cooperation. "During this expo, over 200 MoUs and agreements were signed. These agreements have made a sort of new history. This expo has been so successful that representatives of other countries praised it during their talks with me," he said.

"Participation of over 3,000 delegates from all over the world is a big thing. Their presence made this event even more attractive. Our country will not only be self-reliant in the field of defence but will also become an exporter. This DefExpo will have a major contribution in achieving this feat," the minister said. Congratulating Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his team for the successful holding of the expo, Rajnath Singh said his government has proved that "UP stands for 'Unlimited Potential'".

"This event has provided an international identity to Lucknow. Not only at national level but also at international level, Lucknow has become a topic of discussion," he said. "The expo besides being an opportunity was also a challenge for us. It is a matter of happiness that along with the defence ministry, our team in Uttar Pradesh has successfully organised this event," Singh said.

The defence minister said that the world's perception towards Uttar Pradesh has changed and that is the "biggest achievement". "We have managed to get a very solid base for the defence corridor which is coming up in the state." Uttar Pradesh Industry Minister Satish Mahana, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) chairman R Madhavan also addressed the event.

Winners of a photo competition organised during the expo were also felicitated and a coffee table book on Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor was also released on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

42 being monitored in Nagaland for coronavirus

Altogether 42 persons arriving in Nagaland from China and other countries, affected by the outbreak of novel coronavirus, are being monitored while seven of them have been kept in isolation at their homes, state health minister Pangnyu Phom...

Gopichand receives honourable mention of IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards

Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has received an honourable mention in the male category of the prestigious 2019 International Olympic Committees Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of role he played in the dev...

'Missing' posters of Akhilesh Yadav surface in UP's Azamgarh

Missing posters of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav have surfaced in his parliamentary constituency of Azamgarh questioning the MPs absence in the wake of police action on women protesting against the CAA and NRC. Put up by the minorit...

A Surya Prakash demits Prasar Bharati chairman's office after two terms

The Prasar Bharati bid farewell on Saturday to its chairman A Surya Prakash, who has completed a two-term stint that began in 2014. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar expressed his appreciation for Surya Prakash on the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020