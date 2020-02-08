Tuition teacher steals ornaments from student's home, held

Local police on Saturday arrested a 36-year-old private tuition teacher and her friend for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from the house of her student, an official said. Police have recovered the stolen jewelry and a mobile phone collectively worth Rs 1.50 lakh from their possession, he said.

As per the complaint filed with Hudkeshwar police, the alleged incident occurred on February 4 in the Old Subhedar layout area. "The teacher stole the ornaments from the bedroom of her student by diverting the attention of her mother, while her friend kept watch," he said.

The duo has been booked under section 380 (Theft in a dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

