Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veteran RSS 'pracharak' P Parameswaran passes away

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 09:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 08:10 IST
Veteran RSS 'pracharak' P Parameswaran passes away
Image Credit: wikipedia

P Parameswaran, one of the senior-most 'pracharaks' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and former leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, Sangh Parivar sources said. He was 91. The founder-director of the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram took his last breath at 12.10 am while undergoing Ayurvedic treatment at Ottappalam in Kerala's Palakkad district, according to the sources.

Parameswaran, who had worked with leaders like Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani during the Jana Sangh days, was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award in 2018 and Padma Shri in 2004. Fondly called as Parameswar ji by Sangh Parivar and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, Parameswaran was a prolific writer, poet, researcher and a widely-respected RSS ideologue. He was the Bharatiya Jana Sangh's secretary (1967–1971) and vice president (1971–1977), as well as the director of the Deendayal Research Institute (1977–1982), New Delhi.

Born in 1927 in Muhamma, Alappuzha district, he joined the RSS during his student days. His body will be brought to the RSS headquarters in Kochi on Sunday morning for people to pay their last respects. The cremation will be held in Muhamma in the evening, the sources said.

During the days of Emergency, he courted arrest as part of the all India Satyagraha against it and was jailed for 16 months. Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram was established by Parameswaran in 1982 "to promote nationalist thoughts among Keralites".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Hintz's OT goal lifts Stars past Blues

Roope Hintz scored two goals, including the overtime game-winner, as the visiting Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night. Jamie Benn also scored and Anton Khudobin made 23 saves for the Stars, who rallied from a 2-0 def...

Coyle scores twice as Bruins extend dominance of Coyotes

Charlie Coyle scored twice and Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins continued their dominance of the visiting Arizona Coyotes with a 4-2 win Saturday. Jake DeBrusk also scored, and David Pastrnak had two assists ...

Report: Twins 'pessimistic' on 3-team Betts deal

The Minnesota Twins reportedly are considering pulling out of a three-team deal that would send Boston Red Sox star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Saturday that the Twins were very ...

Thai mall gunman shot dead after deadly rampage

The Thai soldier who killed at least 20 people and holed up in a mall overnight was shot dead on Sunday morning by commandos, ending a near-17-hour ordeal which left dozens wounded and stunned the country. It was unclear how many people rem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020