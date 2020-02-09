Cop killed after truck hits his bike in Navi Mumbai

A 49-year-old police constable was killed after a truck hit his motorcycle in the neighbouring Navi Mumbai township, police said on Sunday. The mishap took place in Sector 5 of Belapur on Saturday night when the truck dashed against the two-wheeler of constable Sudhakar Laxman Bua while he was going to his home in Panvel, senior police inspector Dinkar Mohite said.

"The constable was rushed to a hospital in Navi Mumbai where doctors declared him dead," the official said. The victim was attached to Trombay police station, he said The truck driver, Santosh Kumar Yadav (39), who was on way to Hyderabad from Vashi, surrendered before police, he said, adding that the accused was not found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

The accused has been arrested and booked under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 304-A (causing death by negligence), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.