Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR against BJP leader, RTI activist for threatening woman cop

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 13:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 13:54 IST
FIR against BJP leader, RTI activist for threatening woman cop

Chhattisgarh Police have registered an FIR against the chairman of a state-run communication research centre and a BJP spokesperson for allegedly threatening a woman police officer in Raipur, an official said on Sunday. Based on a complaint filed by DD Nagar police station house officer Manjulata Rathore, the FIR was registered on Saturday against Kabir Sanchar Shodhpeeth's chairman Kunal Shukla, who is also an RTI activist, and state BJP spokesman Gaurishankar Srivas, he said.

The complainant alleged that Shukla and Srivas came to DD Nagar police station here on February 6 night and allegedly pressurised her to release a person, Ritesh Thakur (40), who was arrested in a cheque bounce case, Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Sheikh told PTI. WhenRathore told them that Thakur was arrested as per a court order, Shukla and Srivas allegedly threatened the police officer in her chamber to get her sacked and tarnish her image if she did not release the person, he said quoting the complaint.

After Rathore filed the police complaint on Saturday, a case was registered against Shukla and Srivas under Indian Penal Code Sections 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said. No arrest has been made in so far, Sheikh said, adding that an investigation is underway.

The state Congress government last month appointed RTI activist Shukla as chairman of the Kabir Sanchar Shodhpeeth, based at the Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism and Mass Communication here. Meanwhile, the two accused refuted the charges, claiming they were being falsely implicated by police with malafide intentions.

"The allegations are baseless as nothing like that happened at the police station. I had just asked the woman police officer to show the court's warrant (based on which arrest was made in cheque bounce case)," Shukla said. "The police have lodged a false case possibly out of anger after they got a notice from the National Human Rights Commission, seeking reply from Raipur SSP over the brutal action taken against me while I was peacefully protesting in Raipur last year," he claimed.

Srivas also said he was being continuously targeted by police for questioning the state Congress government on several issues, and the latest FIR was the outcome of the same..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

I keep the writer in me aside while acting: Manu Rishi

Manu Rishi says he doesnt let the writer in him dominate his performance as an actor. Some of his most memorable roles are in films such as Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Ankhon Dekhi, Pati Patni Aur Woh.As a writer he has worked on Rajma Chawal, Nan...

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Like previous episodes, The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 13 is going to see more diggings and excavations. The big question is when will the team discover the long lost or hidden treasureThe Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 ...

7 Bangladeshi nationals held in UP's Jhansi

Seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested here in Babina area of the district as they did not have any valid documents, police said on Sunday. Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police D Pradeep said, As many as seven Bangladeshi nationals wer...

Govt seeks to engage itself with businesses, industries: FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the government wants continuous engagement with industries and businesses and will act as a facilitator for hassle-free payments of taxes. She was interacting with the members o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020