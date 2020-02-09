Left Menu
Development News Edition

Omar's PSA dossier cites his remarks at internal party meet, Mehbooba's pro-separatist stand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 14:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 14:38 IST
Omar's PSA dossier cites his remarks at internal party meet, Mehbooba's pro-separatist stand
Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. Image Credit: ANI

Authorities cited proceedings of internal party meetings and social media influence of NC leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah and "pro-separatist" stand of Mehbooba Mufti for booking them under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). The 49-year-old Omar and the 60-year-old Mehbooba Mufti had been under preventive detention since August 5 last year, when the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution granting Jammu and Kashmir special status and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

They were booked under the PSA on the night of February 6, barely a few hours before their preventive detention was to end. According to rules, preventive detention can be extended beyond six months only if an advisory board, constituted two weeks before the completion of the 180-day period, recommends for that.

However, no such board was constituted and the Jammu and Kashmir administration was left with two choices -- either to release them or slap the PSA. The three-page dossier against Omar cited some internal meetings of the National Conference in July in which he is alleged to have said that there was a need for mobilising support so that the Centre will not be able to carry out its plans for abrogation of special status of the state.

The police have also cited that Omar, who was a minister of state for external affairs as well as commerce and industries in the union government and former chief minister, was very active on social media, a platform which has the potential for mobilizing the youth. Restrictions have been put on communication links since August 5. These were subsequently eased. Internet is functional at a few places through leased lines. Mobile internet facility has been made functional but with a speed of 2G with special instructions that it would not be used to access social media sites.

However, the police have not specifically mentioned any of Omar's social media posts in the dossier. "To the people of Kashmir, we don't know what is in store for us.......stay safe and above all please stay calm," was the last few tweets of Omar before he was taken to Hari Nivas for preventive detention. Mehbooba has been slapped with the PSA for her remarks which included challenging accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India in case the Article 370 was abrogated.

The statements of the former chief minister, whose party PDP was an ally of the BJP till June 2018, on security forces killing militants was also made a part of the PSA dossier against her. Her support to the Jamaat-e-Islamia group of Jammu and Kashmir after it was declared as a banned organisation by the Centre under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) also figures in the dossier.

Omar's father, Farooq Abdullah, who is a five-time chief minister and currently a member of Lok Sabha, was booked in September last year under the PSA, a law which was enacted by his father Sheikh Abdullah in 1978 to fight timber smugglers in the state as they would easily get away with minimal detention those days. Sheikh Abdullah brought the Act as a deterrent against timber smugglers as it provided a jail term, without a trial, for up to two years.

However, this Act came in handy for the police and security forces during the early 1990s when militancy erupted in the state. After the then Union home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed enforced the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in the state in 1990, authorities used the PSA to detain people.

The Act was amended in 2012 and some of its stricter provisions were relaxed. After the amendment, period up to which a first-time offender or individual can be put in detention without trial was reduced from two years to three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'Remarkable' reduction in no. of youths joining militancy since Aug 5 last year: Report

The number of youths joining the ranks of militancy in Kashmir has gone down remarkably since the nullification of provisions of Article 370 in August last year, officials have said. According to a report prepared by security agencies, on a...

SAIL seeks Odisha, Jharkhand's permission to auction 70 MT fines

State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd SAIL has sought permission from Odisha and Jharkhand to auction about 70 million tonnes MT of fines or low-grade iron ore lying at its mines in the two states. Depending upon the Fe content, the iron...

Gowda asks regional parties to rally behind Cong to stop BJP

Senior JDS leader and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has called upon all the regional parties and secular parties to join hands with the Congress and work in tandem to take on the BJP. Noting that mere speeches would not help, he sai...

Nod for NPR in Tamil Nadu will invite people's ire, says DMK

DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday urged the AIADMK government to not allow the National Population Register drive in Tamil Nadu, saying any move to go ahead with it would invite stern opposition from the people. He also renewed DMKs demand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020