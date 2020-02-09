Maha: Man tries to break open ATM with iron rod, fails, flees

An unidentified man on Sunday madean unsuccessful attempt to pry open a bank ATM in Kalyan areaof Thane district, police said

In the early hours of the day, a man tried to breakopen the ATM with an iron rod but fled after he could not takeout cash from it, a Bazarpeth police station official said

"CCTV footage of the ATM kiosk and the vicinity isbeing checked to nab the offender," he added.

