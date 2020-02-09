Man held in connection with violence during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow

One man was arrested in connection with the violent anti-CAA protests at Old City area here on December 19, police said.

According to police, Taahir had tried to attack police outposts in Old City area with petrol bombs during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December last year.

"In Ghantaghar protests, which are going on since January 17, Taahir has been calling up people to participate in the agitation," a police spokesperson said in a statement here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.