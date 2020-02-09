Two persons injured in attack by miscreants

Two persons were injured when miscreants armed with sharp weapons attacked them after crossing the Indo-Bangla border in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in the afternoon and both the injured persons were stated to be out of danger, the police said.

Superintendent of Police, Claudia Lyngwa told PTI, that the two youths, came across the miscreants in the outskirts Pyrkan village, and when they asked them about their nationality, they were attacked with sharp weapons. The SP said she has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

Pyrkan is very close to the Indo-Bangladesh border. "We are in contact with our counterparts and we expect that the perpetrators be brought to book sooner," a senior BSF officer told PTI.

Meghalaya shares a 443 km-long border with Bangladesh of which around 100 km is still unfenced.

