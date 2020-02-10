3 killed, 5 injured as bus rams into truck in UP

Three persons were killed and five others injured when a state-run bus rammed into a stationary truck in the Chandausi area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, police said. The accident took place when the bus was going to Mathura.

It rammed into the truck parked on the roadside, killing conductor Shyam Sundar (38), Zarif (35)) and Shivkumar (32), they said. The injured were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

