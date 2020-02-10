SSB jawan arrested for abducting businessmen in UP

A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan, who abducted two businessmen, has been arrested by the police, an officer said on Monday. "SSB jawan Rajesh Kumar, posted at SSB Battalion in Mohanlalganj, Lucknow was arrested on Sunday. He, along with three others, abducted two businessmen from a roadside eatery in Motipur on late Saturday night," Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

Kumar allegedly beat up the businessmen after holding them hostage. Later, a police team rescued them and arrested Kumar. His three associates are on the run.

A probe is on into the matter, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

