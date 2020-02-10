NIA summons senior Cong leader GM Saroori in connection with Kishtwar cases
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned senior Congress leader from Jammu and Kashmir, GM Saroori, in connection with the investigation in the Kishtwar cases. Saroori, is the state vice president of Congress and a former minister.
His brother was among those named for Hizb-ul-Mujahideen links in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
