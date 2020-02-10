CAA supporters involved in 'molestation' of students at Gargi College: AIDWA

Left-group AIDWA on Monday alleged that CAA supporters were involved in the "molestation" of students at the all-women Gargi College during a cultural festival last week.

The All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) condemned the incident and demanded that the police take cognisance of the alleged incident and immediately book the culprits. "A group of pro-CAA protestors passed by and broke into the premises.

They scaled the walls of the college to enter it. They were drunk and shouted Jai Shri Ram slogans. They molested and manhandled the girls," it said in a statement. It also demanded that the university look into the "insensitive and irresponsible behaviour" of the college authorities.

The AIDWA, along with the Students' Federation of India and Democratic Youth Federation of India, will protest against the "rampant goondaism by saffron forces in college and university campuses", it said . Scores of students of the college on Monday held a protest against the alleged molestation of students by a group of men who had gatecrashed the cultural festival on February 6.

The Delhi Police said it has launched a probe into the incident and is scanning CCTV footage to gather evidence. Police, however, have not received a complaint in this regard, a senior officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.