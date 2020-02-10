Anti-CAA protesters scuffle with cops as march from Jamia to Parliament stopped

Hundreds of protesters, including residents of Jamia Nagar and students of Jamia Millia Islamia, got into a scuffle with police on Monday after they were stopped from marching towards Parliament. The protesters, including Jamia students and alumni, were led by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC). They were marching towards Parliament to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Police said the protesters did not have permission to march towards Parliament. There was heavy deployment of security personnel, many donning riot gear, in and around the university. The protesters began their march from Jamia's gate no. 7. The police appealed to them to end their march.

The protesters raised slogans like "Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge" (We will not show documents)" and "Jab Nahi Dare Hum Goron Se Toh Kyun Dare Hum Auron Se" (When we did not fear the British, then why should we fear others). Several women are also part of the protest. Many waved tricolour and raised slogans of "Halla Bol". Men formed a human chain on either sides of roads as women walked ahead.

"It has been two months since we are protesting. No one from the government has come to talk to us, so we want to go to talk to them," said Zeba Anhad, a burqa-clad protester. A scuffle ensued as policemen tried to stop the protesters. Many protesters jumped over barricades.

The CAA allows easier citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains who came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before 2015 to escape religious persecution there. Muslim migrants don't figure on this list.

Those opposing the CAA contend that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also allege that the CAA along with the NRC is intended to target the Muslim community in India. However, the central government has dismissed the allegations, maintaining that the law is intended to give citizenship to the persecuted minorities from the three neighbouring countries and not to take away anyone's citizenship.

