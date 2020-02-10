Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 5 accused of murder, rape escape from Karjat jail

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 15:46 IST
Maha: 5 accused of murder, rape escape from Karjat jail

Five people arrested for crimes like murder, rape and carrying arms escaped on Sunday evening from Karjat Jail in Maharashtra's Raigad district, some 100 kilometres from here, police said. The five were identified as Dnyaneshwar Tukaram Kolhe, Akshay Ramdas Raut, Mohan Kundlik More, Chandrakant Mahadev Raut and Gangadhar Jagtap.

Dnyaneshwar was arrested under Arms Act, while Akshay, Mohan and Chandrakant are murder accused, and Gangadhar is charged with rape, an official said. "They removed an iron grill from a vent on the roof of the district sub-jail in Karjat and escaped on Sunday evening.

While one guard was posted at the lock-up, three others were on duty at the jail's periphery when the incident took place," he said. "A case was registered under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC in the early hours of Monday. Special teams have been formed to nab them," Inspector General (Law and Order) Milind Bharambe told PTI..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-At least 65 more coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship in Japan, captain says

Passenger tests aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan confirmed at least 65 more cases of coronavirus on Monday, according to the vessels captain, as some passengers took to social media to warn against depression over their conf...

Two Russian children die in Thai tourist boat crash

Russian siblings aged 12 and six-years-old died Monday in a speed boat accident off the tourist island of Phuket, an official said, as two vessels collided near a pier. The accident took place 100 meters off a privately-run pier in Phuket, ...

Sensex down by 162 points on coronavirus fears, metal stocks melt

Equity benchmark indices witnessed profit booking and closed in the negative zone on Monday amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus on supply chains and global economy. The BSE SP Sensex closed 162 points lower at 40,980 while the Nift...

AP govt inks MoU with 11 agri institutions to help farmers

AP govt inks MoU with 11 agri institutions to help farmers Amaravati, Feb 10 PTI The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday signed a path-breaking memoranda of understanding with 11 premier agricultural institutions in the country to ush...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020