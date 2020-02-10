Two MLAs protest in Rajasthan assembly over murder case

Two MLAs sat on a dharna in the well of the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday, triggering a rebuke from the Speaker who said there is a view that legislators should be disqualified for such action. MLA Sanyam Lodha had entered the well of the House in protest over the police probe in the murder case of Pankaj Suthar, who was killed in Sirohi's Pindwara on January 21.

Lodha was joined by Pindwara BJP legislator Samaram Garasiya. Speaker C P Joshi said entering the well of the House was a wrong tradition.

"There is a right to put views in a democracy but entering into the well (of the House) is a wrong tradition. There is a discussion in the entire country to disqualify those who enter the well. There is a rule in Chhattisgarh assembly that members who enter the well are considered out of the House for that day," the Speaker said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

