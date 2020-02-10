Left Menu
Delhi HC issues notice to JNU over plea against open-book or take-home exams for monsoon semester

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on a petition filed by students and professors.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on a petition filed by students and professors. The petition filed by students and teachers challenges the varsity's decision to hold online open-book or take-home exams for the monsoon semester.

Earlier on February 6, the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had staged a demonstration outside Jawaharlal Nehru University convention center demanding that no re-examination should be held for those who have already given their papers, increase in non-NET fellowship among other demands. ABVP secretary Govind Dangi told ANI, "After the JNU administration had proposed an alternative form of online examination for the 2019 monsoon semester of the academic year 2019-2020, about 90 per cent of students had appeared for the online examination."

ABVP members staged a demonstration in JNU, demanding an increase in non-NET fellowship, the conduct of entrance exams in two languages, sports quota in admission, reduction of the educational fee for foreign students among other demands. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

