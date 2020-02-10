7 Naxals, including 3 'deputy commanders', surrender in C'garh

Seven naxals, three of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, surrendered in front of senior police and CRPF officials Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday. Of the seven who surrendered, Amit Lekam (22), Madkam Shankar (28) and Oyam Motu (20) were Mirtur local organisation squad 'deputy commander', Pamed local guerrilla squad 'deputy commander' and LOS 'deputy commander' respectively and were carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh each on their heads, said an official.

He identified the other four as Madkam Bhima (38), Madkam Joga (32), Mohanna alias Mohna Sodhi (34) and Tamo Hunga (32), all part of the Naxal's 'janmilitia'. These seven have said they were disillusioned with the Naxal ideology, the official informed, adding they would get Rs 10,000 each as 'encouragement money' from the state government..

