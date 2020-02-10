Left Menu
TMC councillor commits suicide by jumping in front of train:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Serampore
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 17:25 IST
TMC councillor commits suicide by jumping in front of train:

A woman TMC councillor of Serampore Municipality in West Bengal on Monday allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of an approaching train, police said. Forty eight-year-old Rama Nath, councillor of ward number 16 of the civic body in Hooghly district, allegedly jumped in front of a local train when it was approaching the Serampore railway station around 11.30 am, Chandannagar police commissioner Humayun Kabir said.

Nath was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, he said. "Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide but we are investigating it," Kabir said.

District TMC president Dilip Yadav distanced the party from the incident. "She had very good relations will all of us and I had spoken to her a few days ago. This incident is not related to politics, our party or the municipality," Yadav said, after visiting the hospital.

One of Nath's relatives said she was possibly depressed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

