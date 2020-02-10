Left Menu
Development News Edition

45-year-old man sentenced to RI for life

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karimnagar
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 18:12 IST
45-year-old man sentenced to RI for life

45-year-old man sentenced to RI for life Karimnagar (Telangana) Feb 10 (PTI): A 45-year-old man was on Monday sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life by the Third Additional Sessions Court for murder. Judge M Krishna Murthy convicted Anumandla Chinna Bhumaiah of murdering Anumandla Chinna Bhumaiah (65) over a land dispute.

According to the prosecution, Bhumaiah beat the victim to death with a stick in Jangapalli village, Karimnagar district, in 2019. On a complaint from the son of the deceased, a case of murder was registered.

The judge, after examining 11 witnesses, sentenced the assailant to life imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on him..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to pass order on Noida's plea seeking return of surplus land with Unitech

The Supreme Court Monday refused to pass any order on a plea by Noida Authority seeking return of 277 acre surplus land, worth Rs 8,000 crore, given to embattled realty firm Unitech Ltd on lease for housing projects which have not been buil...

New virus has infected more than 40,600 people globally

Bangkok, Feb 10 AP A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 40,600 people globally. The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Monday in Beijing China 908 deaths among 40,171 confirmed cases on the ma...

Govt mulling certain support measures for MRO industry

The government is mulling certain measures to support the growth and development of the maintenance, repair and overhaul MRO industry, an important segment for the aviation sector, sources said. A meeting was held last week in the finance m...

Balrampur Chini Q3 profit drops 40 pc

Sugar firm Balrampur Chini Mills on Monday posted 40 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 72.50 crore for December quarter 2019 on higher expenses. The company had clocked a profit of Rs 120.93 crore during October-December per...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020