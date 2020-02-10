45-year-old man sentenced to RI for life Karimnagar (Telangana) Feb 10 (PTI): A 45-year-old man was on Monday sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life by the Third Additional Sessions Court for murder. Judge M Krishna Murthy convicted Anumandla Chinna Bhumaiah of murdering Anumandla Chinna Bhumaiah (65) over a land dispute.

According to the prosecution, Bhumaiah beat the victim to death with a stick in Jangapalli village, Karimnagar district, in 2019. On a complaint from the son of the deceased, a case of murder was registered.

The judge, after examining 11 witnesses, sentenced the assailant to life imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on him..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

