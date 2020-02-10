Left Menu
Shahi snan dates for Kumbh 2021 announced

  Dehradun
  Updated: 10-02-2020 18:22 IST
  • Created: 10-02-2020 18:22 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced the dates for the 'shahi snan' during the 2021 Kumbh in Haridwar. The first 'shahi snan' (holy bath) will be taken on March 11, 2021 (Mahashivratri), the second on April 12 (Somwati Amavasya), the third on April 14 (Baisakhi Kumbh snan) and the fourth on April 27 (Chaitra Purnima), he said after holding discussions with saints and seers of Akhada Parishad on Sunday.

Other important baths will take place on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14, February 11 (Mauni Amavasya), February 16 (Basant Panchami), February 27 (Magh Purnima), April 13 (Nav Samvatsar) and April 21 (Ram Navami). The chief minister also sought the support of the seers for successfully conducting the event.

He asked officials to complete Kumbh fair-related preparations in a time-bound manner and inform the administration immediately in case of any problem.

