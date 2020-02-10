Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre should file review plea: Oppn on SC ruling on quota

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 18:33 IST
Centre should file review plea: Oppn on SC ruling on quota

Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Monday demanded that the government file a review petition in the Supreme Court over its ruling on reservation in jobs and promotions for SC/STs, and walked out of the House over its "unsatisfactory" response. Making a statement in the Upper House, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot clarified that neither the central government was made a party in this matter nor any affidavit was sought from it, and asserted that it is committed to the welfare of SCs, STs and other backward castes.

He stressed that the central government will take "appropriate steps" on this subject after due discussion and consideration. The minister had earlier given the statement in Lok Sabha after the opposition parties raised the issue in the lower house and accused the government of failing to protect the reservation system.

The Supreme Court has held that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions. The apex court gave its order on the plea related to Uttarakhand government's decision taken on September 5, 2012 not to provide reservation for scheduled caste (SCs) and scheduled tribes (STs), Gehlot said in Rajya Sabha.

"There was Congress Party government in Uttarakhand in 2012. Our government is dedicated and committed for the welfare of SCs, STs and other backward castes. "... Since it is an important subject, the government is considering it at the highest level," the minister said.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said the apex court's decision was "unjust" and the reservation subject should be brought under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. It is a "serious" issue and the entire country is concerned about it, NDA ally LJP and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said.

"There is not need to worry. The Modi government will protect and will do whatever best possible to protect the interest of SCs and STs," Paswan, a dalit leader, said. He said the reservation issue should be brought under the Ninth Schedule of Constitution and pitched for reservation for the community in judiciary also.

After the minister's statement, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said it is a serious issue as it concerns about one-fourth of the country's population. "Immediately, a cabinet meeting should be called and take a decision to file a review petition," Azad said.

Satish Chandra Mishra (BSP) said, "When the matter comes before cabinet, you should also add promotion in judiciary." Members of DMK, TRS and Left parties urged the government to review the matter. When the minister rose to respond to the queries, he repeatedly said the government is considering the matter and will take appropriate step after due discussion.

Unsatisfied with the reply, the Opposition parties barring the Shiv Sena walked out of the House. After they walked out, senior BJP leader Bhupinder Yadav said the reservation system is safe and that the House should work with unity..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Indeed's Irish, Australian staff told to stay home amid coronavirus concern

Recruitment website Indeed has told its Ireland and Australia-based employees to work from home to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus, the company said on Monday.The company said one of its employees in Singapore might have bee...

SC refuses to pass order on Noida's plea seeking return of surplus land with Unitech

The Supreme Court Monday refused to pass any order on a plea by Noida Authority seeking return of 277 acre surplus land, worth Rs 8,000 crore, given to embattled realty firm Unitech Ltd on lease for housing projects which have not been buil...

New virus has infected more than 40,600 people globally

Bangkok, Feb 10 AP A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 40,600 people globally. The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Monday in Beijing China 908 deaths among 40,171 confirmed cases on the ma...

Govt mulling certain support measures for MRO industry

The government is mulling certain measures to support the growth and development of the maintenance, repair and overhaul MRO industry, an important segment for the aviation sector, sources said. A meeting was held last week in the finance m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020