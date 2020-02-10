Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram temple trust meeting on Feb 19; date for start of construction, trustee appointments on agenda

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 19:54 IST
Ram temple trust meeting on Feb 19; date for start of construction, trustee appointments on agenda

Fixing the date for the beginning of the Ram temple's construction and appointment of two trustees are on the agenda of the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra', a trust formed by the Union government for building the temple in Ayodhya, in its first meeting on February 19. There is a view that Ram Navami, which falls in the first week of April, will be an auspicious day to start the work for building the temple but official sources said a decision will be taken after considering various aspects, including feasibility and opinions of other stakeholders.

BJP member Kameshwar Chaupal, who is one of the members of the trust, said the meeting will take place in the national capital. Chaupal is a Dalit and laid the foundation for the temple during 'shilanyas' in 1989.

The Modi government has announced that at least one person on the 15-member trust will be a Dalit. Member of 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati in Allahabad said they will also discuss the inclusion of Ram Mandir Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das in the trust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5 had announced in Lok Sabha the formation of the trust to construct a Ram temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in November last year. Senior lawyer K Parasaran has been named the head of the trust and its other members include Jagatguru Shankracharya, Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj from Allahabad, Jagatguru Madhavacharya Swami Vishwa Prasannatheerth Ji Maharaj, Pejawar Math in Udupi, Yugpurush Paramanand Ji Maharaj from Haridwar, Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj from Pune and Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra from Ayodhya.

Two prominent people who shall be practising Hindus will be nominated by the board of trustees with a majority resolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. charges four Chinese military hackers in 2017 Equifax breach

The United States has charged four Chinese military hackers in the 2017 breach of the Equifax credit reporting agency that affected nearly 150 million American citizens, Attorney General William Barr said Monday.This was one of the largest ...

Punjab Congress chief demands inquiry into Indian kabaddi team's visit to Pakistan

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Monday demanded an inquiry into an unofficial Indian kabaddi teams controversial visit to Pakistan for a world championship. Jakhar asked how the players had managed to go without any official permi...

Mozambique drops court appeals to extradite ex-minister from South Africa

Mozambique on Monday withdrew appeals against a South African court decision not to extradite its former finance minister, Manuel Chang, wanted in relation to a 2 billion debt scandal that plunged his countrys economy into crisis. Chang, wh...

UPDATE 2-Sanders, Buttigieg lead in New Hampshire; Klobuchar gains ground

Democratic presidential contenders Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders began the last full day of campaigning in New Hampshire on Monday hoping to build on their momentum after topping the field in the Iowa caucuses last week. Buttigieg and S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020