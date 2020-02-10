Ways to propagate yoga to larger groups discussed at IYA meet Coimbatore, Feb 10 (PTI): Ways and means to disseminate yoga to larger groups by creating the right infrastructure that can help transmit the practices without dilution were discussed at a meeting got up by the Indian Yoga Association here on Monday. The role of institutional partnerships, government support and promotion of Yoga as a sport were also discussed at the IYAs's second governing council meeting, held at Isha Yoga Centre on the outskirts.

The meet brought together heads of various institutions and organizations that actively promote the spread of Yoga as a non-religious and scientific tool to enhance human well being, an Isha release said. Isha founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Dr H R Nagendra, Chancellor, SVYASA Yoga University, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President, Paramarth Niketan, among others, attended the meeting, chaired by IYA Chairman Baba Ramdev Sri Sri Ravishankar, Founder, Art of Living participated in the meeting through video conference.

IYA is a self-regulatory body of leading Yoga organizations in India. The United Nations has declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, which is observed in over 175 countries..

