Nine cases of fratricide occurred in armed forces between 2015 and 2020: Govt

Nine cases of fratricide occurred in the armed forces between 2015 and January 2020, according to data shared by the government on Monday. Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik shared the figures in a written reply in Rajya Sabha in response to a question.

As per the data shared, the number of cases of fratricides in year 2015-2019 are -- one in Army (2015); two in Army and Air Force (2016); one in Army (2017); one in Army (2018); two in Army and Air Force (2019). No case of fratricide has occurred this year till January 31, it said.

On another question, Naik said measures have been taken by the three services of the armed forces on this issue. An elaborate mental health programme has been formulated and is in vogue since 2009. Sessions for stress management are organised at all major stations for the armed forces personnel at regular intervals, he said.

"Review meetings are held periodically for creating a stress-free environment and prevention of suicide," Naik said. Service personnel who are at high risk of combat stress (vulnerable) are identified and counselled by unit commanding officers, regimental medical officers and junior leaders.

Any stress marker or warning signs of stress are looked for and motivational talk is rendered to all, the minister said in the reply. "Specific measures include sensitisation of commanders on the subject, measures like provision of adequate married accommodation, good schooling, recreation facilities etc.

"Religious Teachers (RT) JCOs, besides preaching religion, are also being trained to augment the availability of psychological counsellors in units," the reply said.

