Guj: 3 of family killed, 12 injured in car-truck-bus collision

Three members of a family were killed and twelve others injured, three of them critically, when a car was crushed between a bus and a truck on a highway in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Monday evening, police said. The incident happened near Iqbalgadh in Amigadha taluka in Banskantha district, some 30 kilometres from Palanpur, an official said.

"A luxury bus carrying a marriage party returning to Bharuch from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, a truck and an Alto car were involved in a crash when the truck tried to enter the highway from the wrong side. Three were killed and 12 injured, three of whom are critical and hospitalised in Ahmedabad. The other nine are being treated in Palanpur," he said. The Palanpur police station official identified the deceased as Meghnaben Joshi (42), Adhya Joshi (12), and Nitish Joshi (45), all members of a family travelling in the Alto car..

